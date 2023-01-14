ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person was taken into custody after a SWAT callout. Police said the incident happened Friday night.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), officers were called to the area around Yucca Drive and Central Avenue Friday night.

Police said a person was barricaded inside of a residence in that area. An investigation determined the person would face criminal charges.

APD SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams were sent to the scene to help arrest the person. They were taken into custody around 3 a.m.

If more information is released, it will be added to this article.