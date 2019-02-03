'Youth Job and Volunteer Fair' preps young adults for careers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque youth, teens and young adults spent their Saturday searching for new opportunities.

The city held its first annual 'One ABQ: Youth Job and Volunteer Fair' at the Convention Center on Saturday, February 2. Visitors ages 14 to 25 met with managers from various businesses and city departments giving them a head start to the hiring process.

The city says it was a great way for youth to get their foot in the door.

"That's what we're really hoping, to engage young people, prepare them for career, prepare them for college, prepare them for life really," said Cristin Chavez-Smith with the Department of Family Community Services.

