'Read to Me' book drive kicked off Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The city of Albuquerque wants more kids to experience the joy of reading. The city's 17th annual "Read to Me" book drive kicked off Tuesday at the main library.
Each year, organizers donate thousands of books to kids from low-income families. If you would like to donate, you can drop off books through March 29.
Drop off locations include:
- Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Libraries
- Barnes and Noble
- Lowe's Home Improvement
- John Brooks Supermarket
- Applebee's
- La Montanita Natural Food Coop
- Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union
- Bookworks
If you have a larger donation, please contact Dave Orner at dorner6@comcast.net.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
