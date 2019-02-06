'Read to Me' book drive kicked off Tuesday Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The city of Albuquerque wants more kids to experience the joy of reading. The city's 17th annual "Read to Me" book drive kicked off Tuesday at the main library.

Each year, organizers donate thousands of books to kids from low-income families. If you would like to donate, you can drop off books through March 29.

Drop off locations include:

Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Libraries

Barnes and Noble

Lowe's Home Improvement

John Brooks Supermarket

Applebee's

La Montanita Natural Food Coop

Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union

Bookworks

If you have a larger donation, please contact Dave Orner at dorner6@comcast.net.