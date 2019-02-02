Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Street signs that are outdated, damaged, or go missing end up costing the city a pretty penny, but some signs are replaced way more often than others just because people like the name.

Every year the city sets aside nearly $100,000 to replace street signs. Signs typically get replaced for three reasons: they're worn out, they're damaged or they're stolen. The city said signs that are stolen happen more often than you think.

"Sometimes people have the same last names as the street," city spokesperson Johnny Chandler said. Sometimes it's just something that a younger population finds quite funny."

Take for instance, High Street, located between downtown and I-25. Just this week, a neighbor filed a complaint with the city's 311 app saying the street signs along High Street are missing — and it's not the first time.

"I'm not surprised at all," Brett Schuster said.

Schuster said he is looking to start his business along High Street and not by coincidence

"Being in the cannabis industry and being able to list 'High Street' on the website, it's just too perfect," he said.

But the missing and stolen signs aren't amusing to neighbors. The city said it's aware of the problem. It said crews replaced two street signs after the neighbor reported them missing.

"Then the resident called us again saying that the sign was still missing, but it appears the sign was stolen just as quickly as we replaced it," Chandler said.

Now the city is looking for a permanent solution.

"So that 'High Street' sign is stolen so often we're looking into ways we can make it more difficult to steal," he said.

The city said it doesn't officially track which signs get stolen the most.