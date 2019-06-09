Skip to content
Local News
Everyday Adoption Center features 8-week old pup named Little
Support homeless students by donating to Food for Kids at Smith’s locations this June
Learn about beekeeping during Albuquerque’s Pollination Celebration event
Celebrate dad with Father’s Day in Old Town
Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast
New Mexico
NBCUniversal to create film studio in Albuquerque
US considers more options for detaining transgender migrants
Actress Jennifer Garner visits migrant families in New Mexico
June 14 Morning Rush: Motorcyclist accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in video
Cibola Co. Sheriff: Serial car thief wrecks into historic building
New Mexico woman sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for federal wire fraud
2019 National Senior Games kick off in Albuquerque
Finding a forever home for Animal Welfare’s long-time resident
City Councilor prepares to compete in 2019 National Senior Games
New micro-hospital opens in Albuquerque
Utah veterinarian killed at ABQ brewery used drugs meant for his animals
Man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in Facebook video
Parents of 12-year-old killed in school crosswalk push city for safer roads
18 years knocked off original sentence for mother of accused killer
Proposal to allow more signage in Old Town moves forward
AFR: Elena Gallegos Fire not sparked by natural causes
Mornings
Everyday Adoption Center features 8-week old pup named Little
Support homeless students by donating to Food for Kids at Smith’s locations this June
Learn about beekeeping during Albuquerque’s Pollination Celebration event
June 14 Morning Rush: Motorcyclist accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in video
Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast
Crime
Cibola Co. Sheriff: Serial car thief wrecks into historic building
18 years knocked off original sentence for mother of accused killer
New Mexico woman sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for federal wire fraud
Former high school coach accused of rape to remain in jail
Suspect detained following shooting in northeast Albuquerque
Wildfires
AFR: Elena Gallegos Fire not sparked by natural causes
Spring Fire that burns 3,556 acres in Black Ranger District 100% contained
Michael Emery Trailhead Fire burns 53 acres in Albuquerque Foothills
Lone Mountain Fire in Lincoln National Forest burns 124 acres
Jordan Fire burns estimated 165 acres in Gila National Forest
Don't Miss
City Councilor prepares to compete in 2019 National Senior Games
Utah veterinarian killed at ABQ brewery used drugs meant for his animals
Man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in Facebook video
5-year-old rock climber in Albuquerque gets sponsorship deal
City refuses to cancel ‘Drag Queen Storytime’ despite some push back
Don't Miss
City Councilor prepares to compete in 2019 National Senior Games
Utah veterinarian killed at ABQ brewery used drugs meant for his animals
Man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in Facebook video