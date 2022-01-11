Albuquerque mayor to provide update on city’s response to COVID-19

News

Live stream of news conference at 10 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is expected to update the public on the city’s response to the virus in a news conference Tuesday morning. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page with coverage starting around 10 a.m.

The update comes as more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases were charted Bernalillo County over the last three days, between Saturday, January 8, and Monday, January 10. Meanwhile, pressure continues for metro-area hospitals which continue to be inundated with COVID-19 patients and long wait times.

The update on the city’s COVID-19 response marks the city’s first in 2022. Earlier this month, Keller was sworn in office, beginning his second four-year term after securing re-election in November.

The mayor is entering his second term with new city councilors sitting in four of nine seats. Councilors Louie Sanchez (District 1 – SW mesa,) Dan Lewis (D5 – NW mesa,) Tammy Fiebelkorn (D7 – Uptown,) and Renee Grout (D9 – SE heights, foothills) have all taken seats on the council. They replace the seats previously held by Lan Sena, Cynthia Borrego, Diane Gibson and Don Harris.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES