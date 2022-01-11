Albuquerque mayor to provide update on city’s response to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is expected to update the public on the city’s response to the virus in a news conference Tuesday morning. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page with coverage starting around 10 a.m.

The update comes as more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases were charted Bernalillo County over the last three days, between Saturday, January 8, and Monday, January 10. Meanwhile, pressure continues for metro-area hospitals which continue to be inundated with COVID-19 patients and long wait times.

The update on the city’s COVID-19 response marks the city’s first in 2022. Earlier this month, Keller was sworn in office, beginning his second four-year term after securing re-election in November.

The mayor is entering his second term with new city councilors sitting in four of nine seats. Councilors Louie Sanchez (District 1 – SW mesa,) Dan Lewis (D5 – NW mesa,) Tammy Fiebelkorn (D7 – Uptown,) and Renee Grout (D9 – SE heights, foothills) have all taken seats on the council. They replace the seats previously held by Lan Sena, Cynthia Borrego, Diane Gibson and Don Harris.