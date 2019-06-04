Albuquerque mayor signs city budget; council approves street racing ordinance

Mayor Tim Keller signed off a $1.1 billion budget for the next fiscal year Monday night. It allocates about 47% of the city’s money to police and fire departments, including adding more bicycle officers along Central Avenue.

The budget also shifts money to pay for new shade structures and playgrounds and makes improvements to libraries and the Balloon Museum. It also spends significantly more to fight the homeless problem and to spur economic development.

Meanwhile, city council approved a proposal that would make it illegal to knowingly watch street racing. Under the ordinance amendment, spectators within 200 feet of a planned race could face charges.

Some councilors had their concerns about putting more on the plate of Albuquerque Police Department officers, but the proposal passed anyway.