ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nathaniel Hernandez will spend 30 years in prison for a robbery turned murder. Prosecutors say in March 2020, Herandez was one of seven people looking to rob a home on Arno near Central and Coal.

An argument broke out and Hernandez opened fire, killing 38-year-old Jeff Baca and injuring a teenager. One of the suspects told police he had some kind of issue with someone living at the home.