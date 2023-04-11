ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scott Spencer, the man who admitted to helping his brother kill a 15-year-old, took a plea deal Tuesday afternoon. Spencer pled guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in court. In 2019, Spencer and his then 17-year-old brother Russell Spencer, along with two others, lured Evyn Scott to the East Mountains where Russell Spencer shot and killed him.

Scott Spencer faces five to sixteen years as part of the plea deal. He’ll be sentenced in June. His brother pled guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.