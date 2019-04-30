Albuquerque man sues city, police officers for taking his classic car

An Albuquerque man is suing the city and several Albuquerque police officers after he says they unlawfully held onto his classic car for years.

Court records show he admitted to drinking before driving his custom-built 1970s Chevelle. At the time, the city of Albuquerque was still operating its forfeiture program from cars involved in DWI arrests, so it took Leo Martinez’s car and told him it would be sold at auction.

Documents show he searched for the car for years. Then, last month, Martinez’s daughter found the car on Facebook where it was discussed as a potential “APD show car.”

That led Martinez to file this lawsuit. It says the city of Albuquerque illegally concealed the whereabouts of the vehicle, and reminds the city that the forfeiture program was ruled unconstitutional last year.

It asks that the city pay Martinez $25,000 in damages, and that his car be returned immediately.