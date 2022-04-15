ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Herrera pled guilty to a murder on the Pajarito Mesa. The then 18-year-old helped beat Ivan Bocanegra to death, ran over him with a truck, and then tried to burn his body in September 2018. He also pled guilty to extortion, tampering with evidence, auto theft, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Herrera was on the run for more than a year after the murder and before being arrested in El Paso. He faces up to 17 years in prison.