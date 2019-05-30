Albuquerque man explains how he locked suspected thief in utility trailer

An Albuquerque man wasn’t about to let a thief rip him off again.

Gary Hanko ran outside his Northeast Heights home overnight when he heard a burglar at work. As his wife called 911, Hanko found the thief inside his utility trailer in his driveway.

He slammed the door behind him and held him in there until police arrived. Hanko’s had four trailers stolen in the last few years, and it’s not the first time he’s confronted a thief. Still, it keeps happening.

“He’s going to turn around, be booked and be out the next day without bond…be able to do this to another person in Albuquerque,” Hanko said. “I have to ask, when is it going to stop? Does it matter what I did or does it take somebody’s life to be sacrificed to stop it?”

The man arrested is James Hubbard. He’s had 14 arrests since 2015, all theft and drug-related. He is facing a felony in this case because he had a weapon.

Hanko says while the system appears to be failing, he commends officers for their constant work trying to get these guys behind bars. He says officers are under appreciated.