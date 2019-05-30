Albuquerque man arrested for violating probation

A man who has a habit of macing officers is also heading back to prison.

In 2017 Michael Hubbard was being chased by two police officers through a back alley in the southeast heights when he turned and sprayed an officer in the face with mace.

He was found guilty of aggravated battery but was later released. Then, in February, the 26-year-old maced another officer, this time near Sunset and Bridge violating his probation.

Thursday morning, Judge Linda Rodgers ordered him to serve three and a half years in prison for that violation.

