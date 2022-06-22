ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christian Drozier, 71, was arrested June 16 for allegedly soliciting a 13-year-old boy online. The investigation began on April 26 when an undercover State Police investigations agent, posed as a 13-year-old, responded to an ad that Drozier posted on a social media app. The undercover agent responded to the ad and Drozier gave his number to the agent.

Over the next two months, Drozier continued to text and have sexually explicit conversations with the agent who Drozier thought was a teen.

On June 16, Drozier asked the agent to meet him at Quigley Park and agents conducted a traffic stop on Drozier near the park. Drozier was arrested and charged with child solicitation by electronic communication device.