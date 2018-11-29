Albuquerque man accused of cross-state kidnapping expected in court Friday

An Albuquerque man at the center of a cross-state kidnapping is expected in court Friday in Oklahoma where his extradition back to North Carolina is expected to be addressed.

Authorities say they found a 13-year-old missing North Carolina teen safe and alive in Oklahoma just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

“The best thing about this situation is we have that road to recovery. She is one of the luckiest girls in the United States today,” said Sheriff Chris Francis for Rutherford County.

Troopers and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with FBI agents, say the teen, Aubree Acree, was found with 23-year-old Jacob Gardea of Albuquerque more than 900 miles away from her home at a motel about an hour outside of Oklahoma City.

“We put the suspect in that car together and get that information out nationally and it really developed quickly,” said Francis.

Gardea has been arrested and is now facing charges in North Carolina for the abduction of a child. Additional charges could be pending.

Francis said he believes the two met in a chat room online and that Acree got in Gardea’s car willingly. He also said he thinks Gardea was taking the girl back to his home in New Mexico.

The FBI says the teen was reported missing by her mom on Tuesday.

Aubrey’s family was notified and arrangements were being made to return her home in the near future.

KRQE News 13 reached out to family members of Gardea in Albuquerque, but they declined to comment.

The investigation is ongoing.