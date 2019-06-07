Albuquerque locals create Facebook page to share positive stories of law enforcement

A group of locals are showing their support for law enforcement on a new Facebook page.

“I tend to try to look at the positive side of things,“ said Robbie Sanchez, creator of the page.

Sanchez says his special mission to show support for local law enforcement was inspired by his brother who was a cop for more than 20 years. He thought about his brother and other family and friends on the streets all of those years and thought officers needed to hear “thank you.“

“Lately, with all of the negative criticism that we see, I thought, what a nice way to say thanks,“ said Sanchez.

He created a Facebook page called “Law Enforcement and Appreciative Citizens” dedicated to sharing positive photos and stories, like one of a state police officer taking a young boy in Santa Rosa for a ride-along.

The page also talks about the “flash-a-four.“ That’s a hand signal community members can give to officers. It symbolizes the code “10-4“ which means they’re okay. Sanchez says it serves as a sign of gratitude.

“Since I was a kid, we always knew if you flashed a four at the cops as they walked by or they came by, it was kind of an honorary symbol,“ said Sanchez. “Now, we do it, still, in our cars, every time we see them. Flash a four, and they always do it too, so it’s a nice way to communicate with our law enforcement personnel.“

Both New Mexico State Police and Albuquerque Police Department officers say they’re grateful for the support. “Expresses their support and appreciation for what we do and better the community,“ said Ofc. Dusty Francisco with NMSP.

“The 10-4 means that we’re all safe, that’s a sign that we show each other, and for the public to get involved in that, just to flash that sign, is really awesome,“ said Ofc. Simon Drobik with APD.

Sanchez says it’s a dangerous job, and he wants officers to know their work does not go unnoticed. “We’ve got a lot of dedicated men and women behind the badge in Albuquerque, and we just want to continue to have a tradition here in Albuquerque of saying thanks a lot because we really do need those folks,“ said Sanchez.