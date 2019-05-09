Albuquerque Little League tackles hypodermic needle problem at park

Parents of an Albuquerque Little League are taking matters into their own hands, tackling a hypodermic needle problem. This comes after an 11-year-old player was pierced with a needle during practice.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, coaches and volunteers at Atrisco Valley Little League in southwest Albuquerque usually come across sometimes 20 to 30 needles a day before games. The president of the Atrisco Valley Little League, Hector Aguilar, told the Journal that earlier in the week an 11-year-old was practicing base slides when her foot was pierced with a hypodermic needle.

After being taken to a hospital the child will have to undergo additional testing to see if she was infected with anything. Aguilar stated that it is not possible to find every needle, especially in the areas tall grass.

The Journal reports that Aguilar told County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada and officials with the Bernalillo County Parks and Recreation Department about the park’s needle problem and was told box for needle disposal would be installed at the park.

Deputy patrols in the area will also be stepped up.