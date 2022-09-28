ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested an Albuquerque father in the death of his infant daughter. On February 13, officers were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed.

She died about a month later. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the baby had several other injuries on her body and the autopsy results stated she died from blunt head trauma and that the manner of death was homicide.

Garcia faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.