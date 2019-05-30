Albuquerque family’s water meter box taken over by honey bees

Buzzing away, flying in and out, honey bees have infested a westside family’s water meter box under the sidewalk. “There’s so many bees in there, it’s crazy,” said Celina Griego.

She lives in a neighborhood near Unser and I-40, and says months ago her neighbor told her about the bees. Her roommate opened up the meter box cover to find hundreds of bees inside.

“I ended up calling the city, they came out and looked at it, and they’re like, ‘Well, we’ll send someone out as soon as possible.’ That never happened,” she said.

So, she said they tried the Water Authority. “They didn’t send anybody out to come take them out,” said Griego, and she says it’s been going on for months. She even tried calling beekeepers.

“Four hundred, five hundred dollars just to relocate them. We don’t want to kill them of course, we just want to relocate them safely,” said Griego. She said it’s been a concern for the whole neighborhood.

“Kids, they see bees, and they’re like, ‘Oh, let’s go play with them,’ or whatever, and obviously us, of course, getting stung and quite a bit of people are allergic,” she said.

The Water Authority says this does happen from time to time, and it’s an issue they have to hand over to pest control.

The Water Authority has a pest control company under contract that will take care of the problem, but could not say when they’ll be out there. They also say a small hive was removed at one point, and it’s possible the bees have since returned.

A spokesperson said the pest control company will transfer the honey bees to a professional beekeeper for conservation. Any other type of bees are exterminated.

