Albuquerque family transforms hobby into butterfly farm business

It was a metamorphosis from a hobby, that began 18 years ago, to a business today. Now, an Albuquerque family’s butterfly farm is providing beautiful insects to people around the United States.

Tatia Veltkamp’s back yard is a paradise for one of nature’s most delicate and stunning creatures. Her family breeds thousands of them every year. “Because it’s fun, is the first reason,” said Veltkamp, the founder of ‘Wings of Enchantment.’

Veltkamp says when her kids were young, they’d go searching for eggs along ditch banks. “We ended up coming home with eggs and we were just hooked,” said Veltkamp.

Before she knew it, the hobby transformed into a business called ‘Wings of Enchantment.’ “We ship them all across the U.S. as adults,” said Veltkamp.

They also sell ‘Life Cycle Kits,’ which is a cup with caterpillars inside to see how an alluring butterfly, becomes. “We want to make sure we’re bringing that whole process up close for them,” said Veltkamp.

This weekend the farm hosted a small group of homeschoolers giving them a chance to get up close and personal with the unique insect. “This gives them through our education, an opportunity to play with bugs and look at plants,” said Veltkamp.

Walking them through the four life stages and helping young minds understand that we need butterflies in our world. “They’re helping our food sources by doing their pollinating,” said Veltkamp.

‘Wings of Enchantment‘ is the only butterfly farm in the state. Their next event is at Plant World in Albuquerque on El Pueblo Rd on June 1st, for Butterfly Education and Awareness Day.