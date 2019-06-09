Albuquerque drive-in murder suspect makes first court appearance

The man accused of stabbing and killing someone at a Sonic Drive-In made his first appearance in court Sunday.

The Albuquerque Police Department says several people got into a fight at the location on Central and San Pedro Friday night. Witnesses claim 36-year-old Aldo Jones stabbed John Chavez in the parking lot.

Police later arrested Jones on an open count of murder. Sunday morning Jones was in metro court where the state filed a motion to keep him behind bars while he waits for trial.

“I do find there’s probable cause and I will sign the order of transfer, signing this case to the district court. You shall be held without bond pending that hearing in district court,” said Judge David A. Murphy.

Jones has been arrested before charges including drugs and drunk driving.

