Albuquerque dog injured after suspected bird-attack

An Albuquerque family says their pet dog was recently attacked in the backyard by what they believe was a large bird.

Aura Gonzales says it happened to her family’s dog named Prince, who’s also known by the family as “Bubbas.”

Last Friday, Gonzales found her family’s 7-year-old Pomeranian-schipperke mix with a badly broken leg and a couple of large, deep gashes on his back.

Gonzales says she had let the dog out for about 10 minutes during daylight hours in the backyard of their home near Rio Grande and Mountain. When she let Bubbas back in the house, she noticed the dog was limping.

“When I went to go touch [his leg], it was just like dangling,” said Gonzales. “Then I noticed that he had bled on the back part of his fur.”

While the family initially didn’t know how Bubbas got hurt, the veterinarian helped make the determination that the dog was likely attacked by a large bird.

“They said that the marks are too far apart for it to be a coyote bite, so that’s when they kind of thought it was more of like a talon or a claw from a bird,” said Gonzales.

Living near Albuquerque’s Bosque, Aura says it’s common to see large owls, coyotes and other wildlife nearby, but she’s never heard of birds attacking any small animals in the area.

While Bubbas is on the mend and expected to recover, Aura says she’s keeping a close eye on what’s in her backyard.

“I didn’t think he would be a candidate to try to haul off, you know?” said Gonzales.