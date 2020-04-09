Albuquerque District Court closed for cleaning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District Court in Albuquerque has been closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the employee was last in the courthouse last Friday. Days later they began showing signs and tests have now confirmed they do have the virus. The courthouse will be cleaned thoroughly and will reopen Monday. They didn’t say in which area the employee worked.

“We have no reason at this time to believe any other court employees have contracted the virus. However, we believe the prudent thing to do is close the courthouse for a thorough cleaning before reopening it for our employees and the public,” said Second Judicial District Chief Judge Stan Whitaker in a press release.

The closure covers the courthouse’s main location at 400 Lomas Northwest. The Juvenile Justice Center that houses the court’s Children’s Division remains open. Court filings that cannot be filed electronically through Friday can be filed at 5100 Second Street Northwest.

The court says they have been taking several steps to prevent the spread of the virus by suspending criminal jury and civil jury trials that have not started, conducting all court proceedings with minimal contact among people by telephone or video means, implementing enhanced cleaning procedures and allowing employees who can, to work from home.

“We are operating the courthouse with the least amount of staff possible while continuing to fulfill our constitutional duty to provide the public access to the legal system,” Judge Whitaker said in the same press release. “Like nearly every entity in society, our courthouse family has now been touch by this highly contagious virus. We are praying for the quick recovery of our affected employee as well as the continued good health of all of our employees and the entire community.”

