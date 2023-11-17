ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced a new city monitoring team that oversees reform efforts meaning it could end federal oversight of the Albuquerque Police Department. For nearly a decade, APD has been answering to federal monitors which is part of a settlement agreement to bring major reform to the department.

Now, the city has announced its own, internal team to monitor officer discipline and ongoing reform hoping it could end federal oversight. The city contracted three monitors to oversee the division and the office led by Superintendent Eric Garcia.

“We’ve created three internal monitoring positions in APD that are done by folks outside APD who are civilians. We’re very fortunate to have two former judges fulfilling the role and one expert on use of force. They’re no strangers to the criminal justice system here in Albuquerque, New Mexico. That’s exactly why they’re such a good fit for this role,” said Mayor Keller.