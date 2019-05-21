Albuquerque couple finds evidence of a squatter living in their camper

An Albuquerque couple got quite the surprise over the weekend. They found evidence of a squatter living inside their camper and they suspect he’s been there for weeks.

Cabinets left empty, a toilet flooded with feces, and cans of food torn through. Over the weekend, Sharon and Max Chastain, who live near Jerry Cline park on Louisiana and I-40 noticed something was off about the door on their camper.

“I walked out there and I went to open the door and the door was unlocked,” Max explained. “That caught my attention.”

So, he checked the camper. “I noticed that there was a terrible odor and I started looking around and I found all the empty cans and packages of stuff piled in the sink from the food that we had left in the camper,” Max said.

The Chastains use the camper for Hunting and Fishing, and it has been several weeks since they’ve gone inside.

During that time they suspect a squatter made the place home.

“I was just kind of stunned,” Max said.

Eating every bit of food left inside. “I would think it had to be multiple times from the amount of food that was eaten,” Max said.

They say the floodlight on their home would occasionally turn on, but other than that they had no idea someone was sneaking around. “We never saw any evidence of anything,” Sharon said. “We never saw a person coming or going.”

They say it’s spooky that someone was unknowingly living in their driveway. “We feel violated,” Sharon said.

They wish the squatter would have taken a different approach. “If it was somebody that was in desperate need I wish they would’ve asked, I need help,” Max said.

The Chastains say they have never had any problems like this in the past. The Chastains say no damage was done to the camper itself, but they are missing a sleeping bag and flashlight.