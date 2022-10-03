ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislation being discussed Monday night would change the requirements when redistricting the nine Albuquerque council districts. Right now, council districts must be contiguous, meaning the lines have to be touching.
Councilor Klarissa Pena is trying to change that, saying the requirement can be overly burdensome, and communities could benefit by council districts being separated by the Rio Grande. The new map councilors approved could benefit Districts 1 and 2, which follow the river and only touch in one place. Because councilors just approved the map, the rule wouldn’t go into effect until the next time council redistricts in 10 years.