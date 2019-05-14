New Mexico

More New Mexico

Albuquerque city employee accused of raping teenage relative

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Dominic Rodriguez_1557796740707.jpg.jpg

An Albuquerque city employee will be released from jail after being accused of raping a female relative. 

According to the criminal complaint, Dominic Rodriguez is accused of raping a 14-year-old. The complaint says the girl told a school counselor about the alleged abuse. 

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain him until trial, but the request was denied. Rodriguez is in the process of being released to pretrial services. The case will now go before a grand jury. 

No word on what his exact position is with the city.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Rodriguez had already been released from jail. A correction has been made to reflect that Rodriguez is in the process of being released to pretrial services. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss