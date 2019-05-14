Albuquerque city employee accused of raping teenage relative

An Albuquerque city employee will be released from jail after being accused of raping a female relative.

According to the criminal complaint, Dominic Rodriguez is accused of raping a 14-year-old. The complaint says the girl told a school counselor about the alleged abuse.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain him until trial, but the request was denied. Rodriguez is in the process of being released to pretrial services. The case will now go before a grand jury.

No word on what his exact position is with the city.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Rodriguez had already been released from jail. A correction has been made to reflect that Rodriguez is in the process of being released to pretrial services.