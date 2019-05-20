Albuquerque city councilors to push idea for a new way to vote

A so-called “ranked choice voting system” could change the way people vote in city elections.

Councilors Isaac Benton, Pat Davis, and Brad Winter are pushing for the ranked choice voting system.

It would let voters rank candidates in order of preference on the original ballot, allowing for an automatic runoff as soon as the votes are tallied.

They say it would eliminate costly runoff elections. If the idea passes, they hope to have it in place by this fall.

The city council meeting is planned for Monday night.