Albuquerque celebrates Small Business Week with new initiatives for entrepreneurs

More than half of Americans own or work for a small business, including here in New Mexico.

This week, the City of Albuquerque and the Economic Development Department are recognizing local businesses during National Small Business Week. In support of the ‘backbone of our economy’ as they put it, two major initiatives for small business owners are kicking off, including a training program partnership with CNM.

“Job Training Albuquerque will support small businesses that wouldn’t otherwise have access to workforce training dollars and support,” said Synthia Jaramillo, Director of Economic Development for the city.

Jaramillo addressed the initiatives with local business owners at the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

CNM would help businesses with things like free training for employees or potential employees. They can also learn more about things relevant to the job like math or finances.

The city also plans to create a small business advocacy office, helping with everything from getting financial support and procurement to dealing with things like planning and zoning.

“Really, we’re creating a support system to make it easier for small businesses to deal with city government, but also to access resources that they wouldn’t otherwise know about,” said Jaramillo.

The city says these efforts help level the playing field for local entrepreneurs and provide them with the same support large corporations have received for decades.

They are proposing $1 million of the upcoming budget to go toward these small business initiatives and expect that number to grow in the future in order to meet the community’s needs. The Albuquerque City Council will consider the proposal in June.