Albuquerque businesses featured in Marie Claire’s ‘Beauty Travel Guide’

A local business is featured in a famous fashion magazine this month as Marie Claire recently unveiled its beauty travel guide for Albuquerque.

Every month, the magazine travels to a new city to discover and highlight the best in beauty — from clothing to spas, hair and more. One local salon in the guide, Square Root Salon in downtown Albuquerque, says they were surprised by the feature and have even seen new customers because of it.

“We did have a few customers, we’ve actually had a few customers come in because of the write-up, as well,“ said Jason Smith, co-owner of Square Root Salon. “I think they called it ‘Southwestern Gems’ was the title in the magazine so that was really cool.“

The salon says they never actually heard from Marie Claire as to why they were chosen, but believe their customer service and social media presence definitely helped.

“Really, I think it’s because of our team, and they’re doing something right, obviously,“ said Smith. “I think social media has been a big platform, so I can’t help but think maybe that’s what’s helped to drive this, along with Yelp reviews.“

Other businesses featured in the Albuquerque Beauty Travel Guide include Paradise Club Vintage for shopping, Bare Sugar Studio for skin care, Yes Organic Boutique and Spa to relax at, Body Language Studio for a ‘sweat sesh‘ and Hotel Andaluz for beauty rest.

Smith says the variety of styles here in New Mexico likely attracted the magazine to the area. “It’s such a diverse community here and such a melting pot,“ said Smith. “As far as the looks, it’s very urban, I feel like, in a lot of ways.“

This isn’t the first time Albuquerque has been featured in Marie Claire. Just last month, they featured a number of local women in their “What I love about me” article. The magazine says the women offered up their favorite skin, hair and makeup tips that work in the New Mexico sun.