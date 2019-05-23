New Mexico

More New Mexico

Albuquerque boy to live out dream thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

A child from Albuquerque will soon be able to live out his dream thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and a local business. 

Thirteen-year-old Clayton B. has a degenerative nerve disease, but he’s always wanted to go deep sea fishing. With the help of Big-O Tires, Make-A-Wish is about to make that trip happen. 

Clayton hopes the trip will be a turning point in his medical journey. 

“It helps kids, like say they’re having a rough time in their life, it helps make them feel a whole lot happier because they might be going through some really tough stuff,” said Clayton B. 

Clayton’s wish will be granted next week when he heads to Costa Rica. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss