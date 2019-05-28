Albuquerque BioPark welcomes two wolf cubs

Kawi the Mexican gray wolf welcomed two baby lobos in May 2019. Their father is Ryder. Photo: ABQ BioPark.

For the first time in almost 15 years, the Albuquerque BioPark welcomed two Mexican wolf cubs.

According to BioPark staff, Kawi and Ryder welcomed three cubs on May 9. However, only two cubs survived, a male and female.

Kawi has lived at the BioPark since 2016. Ryder arrived at the BioPark December 2018.

“Kawi and Ryder bonded quickly and we were excited that they bred during their first breeding season together,” said Mammal Curator Erin Flynn in a news release. “There is a steep learning curve for new mothers. Kawi has been doing a great job caring for her pups.”

The wolf cubs birth is part of a cooperative breeding program between the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Mexican Wolf Species Survival Plan and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wolf Recovery Plan.

In total, the BioPark has welcomed 72 Mexican wolf pups since 1983. The mother and her babies will stay in their den until they grow a little bigger.