Albuquerque BioPark celebrates Mother’s Day

The Rio Grande Zoo was packed with mothers, both human and animal, this Mother’s Day.

It was a beautiful day to spend outdoors and that’s what hundreds did, taking in the sights and sounds of the New Mexico Philharmonic. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn how certain species raise and nurture their offspring.

The city-sponsored event aimed to bring mothers and their children together for an afternoon of music and family time.

“Lots of flowers, lots of happy moms, exhausted children seen leaving the zoo,” said Eric Werner with the City of Albuquerque.

Plenty of mothers were also treated to an afternoon at the ABQ BioPark to take a look at the city’s most beautiful botanicals.