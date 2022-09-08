ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local barbershop in Albuquerque is celebrating its five-year anniversary by giving back to the community. Marz Barbershop is giving out free haircuts Saturday, September 10. This applies to their Albuquerque westside and Rio Rancho locations.

They say by giving back to the community, it will build a better culture for everyone. “It makes me happy because we get to see the culture build and we win. We give, they give and then the rest of the community gets a part of that,” said T. Sandles, Manager, Marz Barbershop. The hair cuts are first come first serve beginning at 10 a.m.