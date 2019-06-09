Albuquerque bar offers help for patrons in unsafe situations

An Albuquerque bar is helping put a stop to sexual harassment and potential abuse by encouraging women to let them know if they feel unsafe by ordering a specific drink.

“If somebody is in our establishment and they do not feel safe in a situation or there’s a guy harassing them, I want them to know that they have an out,” Salt Yard Owner Carri Phyllis said.

Phyllis posted signs in women’s restrooms telling people who feel uncomfortable to order the so-called “angel shot” and the bartender will alert security to escort them out or find them a ride home.

Phyllis said addressing these problems is top of mind at this business off Osuna and San Mateo. From her experience working with domestic violence victims. It’s an initiative patrons said they appreciate.

“It’s nice having somewhere I can order an Angel Shot and like, go home safely and not have a dude follow me home. So I love it,” said Andrea Romo from Albuquerque.

“It creates a safer space for women while they’re out and about on the town, so yeah, I’m very supportive of any bar that has that in their establishment,” said Vincent Sandoval.

While other bars already do this across the country, Phyllis said she knows it works. Two people have ordered the angel shots in the past six months.