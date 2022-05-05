ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Jared Young of Alamogordo has been convicted again of second-degree murder after his case was sent back to district court. He was found guilty in the December 2016 shooting death of co-worker David Talley. According to court records, Young claimed he thought it was an intruder in his room but later learned he shot Talley.

Prosecutors say Young was high on meth at the time and fled the scene without calling 911. Young filed an appeal seeking a new trial, saying the jury was not allowed to consider involuntary manslaughter. He was granted a new trial but that jury reached the same decision that he was guilty of second-degree murder. Young also received the same 20-year sentence.