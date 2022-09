SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – Border agents saved a 4-year-old migrant boy alone along the wall in Santa Teresa. The El Paso Sector Chief says smugglers abandoned the boy in the desert Tuesday afternoon and called the smugglers “ruthless.”

Since October 1, 2021, border agents have come across 128,000 unaccompanied minors along the U.S.-Mexico border including more than 19,000 in the El Paso sector.