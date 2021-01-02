AFR puts out commercial fire in NW part of city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a fire on the 1800 block of 8th Street Friday night.

Officials say when crews arrived around 10:20 p.m., heavy smoke and flames were visible from the windows and roof of a vacant warehouse. Units on scene reportedly took a defensive strategy towards the fire since nobody was inside the structure.

No injuries were reported from the firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

