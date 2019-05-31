AFR holds annual flood channel rescue training

Albuquerque firefighters are practicing for water rescues.

Friday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews wrapped up their annual flood channel training, where they practice pulling people out of arroyos. They always warn people about staying out of them and ditches, but each season they have at least one rescue and often a death.

Last May, one person was killed and four others were rescued when rains hit Albuquerque suddenly. Just six inches of water can knock over a person and it takes just a foot to carry away a vehicle.

The water flows can also reach 40 miles per hour within just 10 seconds.