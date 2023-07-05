ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fireworks were going off well past midnight on the 4th of July, all over the metro keeping fire departments busy and leaving cleanup crews with their work cut out for them. “We were extremely busy last night,” said Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue Spokesperson, Lt. Robert Arguelles.

For more than a week, fireworks have been going off throughout the metro, with county fire crews also responding to an uptick in fires. “From Monday through to Sunday we had 28 calls in service,” said Arguelles.

As the city put on a fireworks show at Balloon Fiesta Park, people in Albuquerque neighborhoods lit up the sky on their own. “Last night we had 20 of them,” said Arguelles.

Bernalillo County Fire said the 20 fire calls alone kept them busy and made it nearly impossible to write up citations for illegal fireworks and noise complaints. Instead, they say fire crews were going house to house leaving verbal warnings. They estimate they gave out anywhere from 80 to 100.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue saw similar numbers. On the fourth alone, 311 received 1,258 complaints about fireworks down from last year’s 1,883. They issued 123 cease and desist orders for illegal fireworks, about 20 fewer than last year.

Once the air cleared and the fireworks died down, there was still work to be done, this time for cleanup crews with the city’s streets department. Neighborhoods were left littered with spent fireworks and sparklers in the streets.

As for the fireworks, BCFD doesn’t expect things to die down just yet. “We’re at 33 and it’s Wednesday, so we anticipate that those numbers will continue to increase,” said Arguelles.

AFR and BCFD both said they did not write any citations this year. AFR says they shifted to focus to cease and desist orders, which are warnings, to save time.