SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dog in Santa Fe has a new home in Alaska after a man traveled all the way to New Mexico to adopt him. Matthew Graham was heartbroken after losing his dog. Unfortunately there were only two animals up for adoption in Juneau, Alaska where he lives.

While doing an internet search he came across a one year old husky mix in Santa Fe named Dmitri. Graham placed a hold on him and flew to New Mexico meet Dmitri. Matthew is excited to bring his new friend back home to Alaska.

“It’s not common for us to see someone come in from out of town specifically because they saw an animal on our website that they were interested in. So that was really special and different,” Jack Hagerman, CEO of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.