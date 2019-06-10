Adaptive athlete qualifies for WheelWOD Games in Canada

An Albuquerque woman is beating the odds. She was born with Spina Bifida, but she’s not letting it stop her from competing in the challenging world of Crossfit.

Sydney started training at Bear Canyon Crossfit a year ago, she was looking for something challenging and she rose to that challenge.

“Once we started working with her and seeing her drive and her ability and her hunger to do better and compete, that’s the biggest thing she wanted to do was find a different area for her to compete in,” said Mark Travis one of the owners of Bear Canyon Crossfit.

She did so well in her first adaptive crossfit open a few months ago, she was invited to Canada for the WheelWOD Games next month. She’ll be competing against the best adaptive crossfitters in the game. First, she has to raise enough money for travel, lodging and the tournament fee. Bifida says she never expected to be this successful in Crossfit, but with her coach’s help and support she’s ready for it.

Sydney’s goal is to raise $5,000 and as of Sunday, she’s already raised $3,400. Click here if you’re interested in donating to Sydney’s GoFundMe.