Accused vandal puts up fight on UNM’s campus

University of New Mexico police say it took three officers to restrain a man who was caught on camera vandalizing a school bus stop.

Officers say Sunday, Juan Quinones, spent an hour spray painting a bus stop in the middle of campus. He came back the next day and that’s when officers caught up with him.

Police say the 25-year-old refused to give officers his name. They say Quinones kicked, spit and even cut one of them in the face. According to court records, Quinones was released days after his arrest.