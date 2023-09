ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council is looking into consolidating its transit divisions. A new bill proposed by Councilor Isaac Benton would conduct a study on merging ABQ Ride and Rio Metro.

According to the bill, consolidating transportation divisions in other parts of the country led to reduced costs, improved the maintenance of city buses, and simplified bus schedules.

The bill is set to be introduced Wednesday. City council meets at 5 p.m. in council chambers.