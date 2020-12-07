ABQ city councilor responds to CPOA complaints

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — The group that holds the Albuquerque Police Department accountable when it comes to use of force cases said it’s not getting enough support from the city. Now an Albuquerque city councilor is firing back.

The Civilian Police Oversight Agency (CPOA) Board said the city isn’t doing enough to help staff that board, that makes it hard for the CPOA to come up with recommendations for apd relating to discipline. But Albuquerque city councilor Pat Davis told KRQE the CPOA needs to better communicate their list of issues with the council.

“They simply just didn’t send them to city councilors and that’s frustrating,” said Davis. “If the CPOA sees an issue, a problem in this process, we need to know right away.”

Ed Harness, the CPOA executive director said an ongoing problem is that the board is understaffed. In this letter, the CPOA urges city council to include the group in the process when selecting board candidates and start the process of developing a more robust recruitment effort.

“It’s been two years now since we’ve had 9 members on the board. We’re down to 6 at this point,” said Harness.

Davis said council has tried to help with CPOA board staffing for years and that the process for staffing the board is likely broken. He said it takes as long as a year to select a board member because of all the steps that need to be done that include interviewing with the CPOA and the city council.

Davis said he’s hopeful they can make the selection process less complicated and make a change in the department of justice protocols that come with selecting a board member. Davis plans on attending the next CPOA meeting on December 10.