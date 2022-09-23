ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark Botanic Garden is holding a rose show. The Albuquerque Rose Society will be showing and teaching people about cultivated roses.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Special agents up efforts stop car theft at Balloon Fiesta
- Crime: APD equipped with new device to stop fleeing vehicles
- Trending: New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
It’s happening in the High Desert Rose Garden showroom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.