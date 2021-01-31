AAPI community reacts to new memorandum condemning racism

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — President Biden signed a memorandum this week condemning racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI). Officials said it’s been an ongoing issue throughout the pandemic, stemming from statements made about the virus’ origin.

The move comes to protect AAPI communities from bullying, harassment and hate crimes which have been present in Albuquerque in recent months.

The memorandum urges the attorney general to work with state and local agencies to expand data collection about these hate crimes. It also asks organizations to avoid racially discriminatory language in describing the pandemic.

KRQE spoke with Bing Hong with New Mexico Asian Family Center, a non-profit organization in Albuquerque. He said it’s been a tough year for the AAPI community throughout the state. Businesses like Asian Noodle Bar in downtown Albuquerque and Taste of India off Juan Tabo and Indian School, were the victims of vandalism multiple times last year, as we’ve reported.

The Taste of India owner said he believes at least one of those instances was a hate crime, because there were racial slurs written on newspapers left at the scene.

Moving forward, Hong believes this memorandum is a good first step on a long road ahead.

“I feel a little bit relieved. But again, also we have a long way to go,” said Hong. “Especially toward fighting xenophobia and fighting for general social justice for the AAPI community.”

A spokesperson with APD said Interim Chief Harold Medina is laying the foundation for an ambassador program. He met with several groups, including those representing the Asian community. APD is also planning on meeting with the NM Asian Family Center on a more regular basis to hear their concerns.

A spokesperson with APD also said it’s unclear if the department tracks the number of crimes against the AAPI community.

The ACLU of New Mexico executive director sent KRQE a statement addressing the memorandum saying in part:

“There is no doubt that the previous administration stoked discrimination, harassment, and even violence against Asian Americans with its racially charged rhetoric. President Biden’s executive order is a good first step towards rectifying some of the harm Asian and Pacific Islander families have suffered in recent months. We must, however, also recognize that anti-Asian discrimination is not a new phenomenon in America. From the Chinese Exclusion Act, to mob violence against Asian communities, to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, racism and violence against Asian communities have plagued our nation for generations. Hopefully, this administration will continue to recognize Asian Americans as an integral and valued part of our communities and fight anti-Asian discrimination at every opportunity.”