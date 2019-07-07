A matter of faith: Democrats embrace religion in campaign

In this June 27, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidates, author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., raise their hands when asked if they would provide healthcare for undocumented immigrants, during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Several Democratic White House hopefuls are explicitly connecting their faith to their policy agendas.

Their approach highlights an evolution for Democrats. It’s Republicans who have been more inclined to weave faith into their rhetoric.

But the shift among Democrats signals a belief that their party’s eventual nominee has a chance to win over some religious voters who may be turned off by President Donald Trump’s abrasive rhetoric and questions about his character.

Trump and Republicans are all but certain to maintain their grip on white evangelicals. Democrats have more appeal, and opportunity, with other religious voters. The survey AP VoteCast showed Democrats captured half of self-described Catholics and 42 percent of Protestants in last year’s midterms.