“They inspire all of us”: The makings of a selfless senior

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – What does it mean to be selfless? To truly put others ahead of yourself? This week, we’re introducing you to a special group of high schoolers more than capable of showing us how it’s done.

Since 2008 Frank Frost Photography has showcased kids who are called to give back to their communities through the Selfless Senior Program. From volunteering at children’s hospitals, to helping obtain bus passes for refugees, to getting real legislation written for things they believe in, the seniors selected for the honor are nothing short of incredible.

I reached out to the APS Foundation because I wanted to recognize kids that aren’t necessarily the captain of the football team or the cheer leading squad, that maybe aren’t great at academics, but who give back and who do great things. Frank Frost, Photographer

The program is a partnership between the APS Foundation, and Frank Frost Photography. All year long community members, teachers, and nonprofits nominate high school seniors they believe best embody philanthropic values. Once the students have been selected, Frost donates his skills and their senior pictures for free. The students are also honored at the Gold Bar Gala in April, and displays of their photos are posted in local businesses all around town.

This year, News 13 wanted to shed a light on the program itself by showcase three seniors being honored in the metro. Throughout this week, we’ll take you to Eldorado High School, Highland High School, and Albuquerque High School to meet some of the students working hard to make your community a better place. We hope you’ll follow along on their journeys and maybe even discover some inspiration along the way.