9-year-old girl missing since 2016 found in New Mexico

A 9-year-old girl who went missing in October 2016 has been found in New Mexico.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Mariah Martinez was found safe this week.

They say they received a tip about the girl’s whereabouts after she was featured on Live PD on A&E Friday.

“We received a viewer tip & worked w/ Lubbock Police Department & New Mexico State Police to find her,” according to a post on the agency’s Facebook. “Big thank you for bringing home one of our missing kids!”

NCMEC said it suspected the girl was in New Mexico with a relative, but detectives in Lubbock working the case say often times they were unable to take custody of Mariah due to jurisdictional restrictions.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it is “thankful for the diligence and continued effort” of NCMEC.

Police have not released any other information.