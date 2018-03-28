9-year-old girl missing since 2016 found in New Mexico

News
Posted: / Updated:
mariah martinez_684155

A 9-year-old girl who went missing in October 2016 has been found in New Mexico.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Mariah Martinez was found safe this week.

They say they received a tip about the girl’s whereabouts after she was featured on Live PD on A&E Friday.

“We received a viewer tip & worked w/ Lubbock Police Department & New Mexico State Police to find her,” according to a post on the agency’s Facebook. “Big thank you for bringing home one of our missing kids!”

NCMEC said it suspected the girl was in New Mexico with a relative, but detectives in Lubbock working the case say often times they were unable to take custody of Mariah due to jurisdictional restrictions.  

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it is “thankful for the diligence and continued effort” of NCMEC. 

Police have not released any other information. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES